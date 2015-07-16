Greeks Saluted the Latest Bailout With Tear Gas and Molotov Bombs Last Night

More on the Greek crisis:



Protests erupted in the centre of Athens on Wednesday night, as the Greek parliament was set to vote on a €88 billion deal negotiated by the Greek government and its European lenders. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras supported the deal, despite its similarities to the austerity plan rejected by voters last week.

About 2,000 policemen stood by as demonstrators – including labour groups, anarchists, Communist Party members, and youth organisers for the ruling Syriza party – converged on Syntagma Square, calling for lawmakers to reject harsh new austerity measures included in the bailout package.

Rioting broke out around 9PM, when protesters started throwing stones and petrol bombs toward the police forces. The police officers responded with stun grenades, tear gas and chemicals – in some cases beating demonstrators back with clubs. A local TV news van was set on fire. Later, a group of protesters fanned out into nearby streets, attacking parked cars and vandalising bus stations, banks and ATMs. Meanwhile, police continued to unleash chemicals on the riots and members of the DELTA Police force were seen hitting protesters, and even a passerby. According to the Athens Police, more than 50 people were detained during the clashes.

Early on Thursday morning, the Greek Parliament approved the new austerity measures.