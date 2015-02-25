Racists Are Pissed Off About the Trailer for the New Will Smith Movie

If you’re like me, you saw the trailer for the new con-artist movie Focus and thought nothing more strident than, “Oh, I hope that’s good. I haven’t seen a hit from Will Smith in a while.” And your reaction to the romance in the movie—if you had one at all—might have been, “Margot Robbie seems kinda young for Will Smith, but whatever.” The fact that it’s an interracial relationship might have slipped past you.

So it might surprise you to learn that the comments under the video are some of the most vile, old-fashioned racism you’ll encounter this week. For instance, YouTube user Kurt Rustle offers:

Wake up White people. You see it, don’t you? Everywhere they push this. They have gotten bold, and the anti-white propaganda is everywhere in the media before your eyes. Are you going to stand for it? Are you going to just watch as your European race is annihilated in a very slow and cruel manner?

Anzu Futaba asks:

When are people going to have enough of this garbage and kick the Jews out of the US for trying to genocide whites via forced assimilation? Enough is enough, push them into the ocean!

And Denise Celt offers a refutation of Michael Mingroni’s principle of heterosis:

Race mixing is literally sick. Gene incompatibility creates a host of physical and mental problems. Jews love to promote sickness and evil.

The comments, along with the groundswell of supportive upvotes they’ve received in the past few days, might stem from a recent post on the white-supremacist website DailySlave (yep, really) called “New Jew Hollywood Film ‘Focus’ Promotes Race Mixing Between Negro Male and Blonde Haired White Female,” which contains a link to the trailer.

At first glance, this all might sound like either trolling or Jim Crow–era racists somehow blogging through a time portal. But according to a two-year-old Gallup poll, more than one in ten Americans still don’t support interracial marriage. As you might expect, the greatest volume of opposition in their survey came from people 65 and older. If Gallup’s line graph is to be believed, opposition to interracial marriage will probably be close to vanishing in the next decade or so, which is nice.

Follow Mike Pearl on Twitter.