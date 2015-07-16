Remixing Patrik Ervell

“I could put my shows from the beginning back to back and have like a 300-look show and it would make sense. I don’t make drastic shifts each season. It’s its own narrative; it stays within its own kind of trajectory.” — Patrik Ervell in conversation with VICE in 2013

Patrik Ervell designs clothes that are so crisp and refined that it can put us into a hypnotic trance. The eponymous menswear brand has been one of our favorites for years due to its pure consistency and clear-cut identity: the creative output of a nuanced brain that focuses on long-term evolution rather than dramatic shifts each fashion week. As VICE Senior Editor Wilbert L. Cooper put it in an interview with Ervell, “Unlike most designers who fall into the burn and churn of trend whoring and swagger jacking, Ervell isolates himself and focuses on refining and perfecting his singular vision.”

Videos by VICE

His body of work is so spotless, it almost makes us want to shake shit up a bit and reveal the rougher side that we know is there, perhaps tucked away behind the layers of crisp pima cotton and nylon. In other words, we want to bring Patrik to the streets. So, we took pieces by him that we’ve amassed over the past few years and styled them our way, with garments that run the gamut from sportswear to streetwear. This is the initiation of Patrik Ervell. His work was never boring—we just thought we’d take it a few steps out of its comfort zone.

Photographer: Alex Lee

Clothing: Rhamier Auguste, Alex Lee, and Will Thompson

Model: Rhamier Auguste

Patrik Ervell cap, Patrik Ervell shirt, Pegasus Brand jacket and jeans, Timberland boots

Patrik Ervell beanie, Jeff Hamilton leather jacket, Majestic Hardwood Classics shooting shirt, Patrik Ervell pullover, Patrik Ervell trousers, Timberland boots

Vintage Gucci cap, Patrik Ervell trousers (worn as du-rag), Pelle Pelle by Marc Buchanan leather jacket, Patrik Ervell shirt, Patrik Ervell trousers, Adidas sneakers

Jeff Hamilton jacket, Patrik Ervell blazer, Tommy Hilfiger underwear, model’s own slippers

Patrik Ervell cap, customized vintage military coat, Patrik Ervell jacket, NYC 212 basketball jersey, Patrik Ervell trousers

Patrik Ervell cap, Patrik Ervell jacket, Patrik Ervell shirt jacket, PJ Mark tee, Dickies coveralls, Patrik Ervell sandals

