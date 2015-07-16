Remixing Patrik Ervell

“I could put my shows from the beginning back to back and have like a 300-look show and it would make sense. I don’t make drastic shifts each season. It’s its own narrative; it stays within its own kind of trajectory.” — Patrik Ervell in conversation with VICE in 2013
Patrik Ervell designs clothes that are so crisp and refined that it can put us into a hypnotic trance. The eponymous menswear brand has been one of our favorites for years due to its pure consistency and clear-cut identity: the creative output of a nuanced brain that focuses on long-term evolution rather than dramatic shifts each fashion week. As VICE Senior Editor Wilbert L. Cooper put it in an interview with Ervell, “Unlike most designers who fall into the burn and churn of trend whoring and swagger jacking, Ervell isolates himself and focuses on refining and perfecting his singular vision.”
His body of work is so spotless, it almost makes us want to shake shit up a bit and reveal the rougher side that we know is there, perhaps tucked away behind the layers of crisp pima cotton and nylon. In other words, we want to bring Patrik to the streets. So, we took pieces by him that we’ve amassed over the past few years and styled them our way, with garments that run the gamut from sportswear to streetwear. This is the initiation of Patrik Ervell. His work was never boring—we just thought we’d take it a few steps out of its comfort zone.
Photographer: Alex Lee
Clothing: Rhamier Auguste, Alex Lee, and Will Thompson
Model: Rhamier Auguste
