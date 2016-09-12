‘Bisexuality’, a Poem by Hera Lindsay Bird

Photo by Rachel Brandon

‘There’s such a thing as too much sexual freedom….’

Heidegger wrote that and he was bisexual too

always naked on a black leash, scrubbing the telephone

You think my heart is a shanty town…with fur curtains blowing

Videos by VICE

It’s like turning your back on God………..but in a risqué halter neck

Like a rocking horse at auction you go to the highest bidder

You want to come home, but your home was destroyed in the war….

And carefully refurbished, with an elegant leopard trim

The men are bad, and the girls…………………..are worse bad

Each day you wake up and have to be the wife again

To be a woman to a woman, is a female double-jointedness

Your heart a black salt lick, in an elk-laden pasture

To be bisexual is to be out of office, even to yourself

Like a rare sexual Narnia and no spring in sight

They won’t let you out of the closet to get back in again

Deep in the winter coats, a little snow starts falling…

Everyone assumes you want to fuck them………and they’re right

but you’re also bad girl, with a kinky….goodbye fetish

Always bursting into tears in the hotel lobby!

Gliding off in a taxi, with a briefcase full of military secrets

It’s hard to know what bisexuality means

It just…….comes over you, like an urban sandstorm

When a fish crawls up onto land?—that’s bisexuality

It’s an ancient sexual amphibiousness

It’s like climbing out of a burning building into too much water

Or climbing out of a burning building…….

into a second identical burning building

Why does everything have to be so on fire? you ask yourself

But when you look down, your fretwork is smoking

Not the well of loneliness, more like a water feature

But a tasteful one, with a hidden power supply

You look out over the hills and the rows of red houses

And worst of all, you don’t even like softball!!!

@HeraLindsayBird

More on poetry:

The VICE Interview: MØ



The VICE Interview: Stephen Graham



The VICE Interview: Patti Smith