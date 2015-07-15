Read the Most Ridiculous Quotes From Justin Bieber’s Latest Interview with Interview Magazine

Photo by Steve Klein

At this point in time, it’s pretty impossible not to have an opinion on ol’ Justin Bieber. He’s pretty much the biggest male pop-star in the world, and his coming of age has been on display for all of us to see. As he’s becoming a man, or adult or whatever, he’s been taking time to do more serious things, from putting out mature kinds of verses in Jack U tracks, to doing stuff with Interview Magazine. The cover story is sure to be a wild one, and we have some of the best parts for you to read about the dude.

Videos by VICE

Ever wonder how he met his ace manager Scooter Braun? Biebs tells all.

“He kind of stalked me, basically. He got in touch with a lot of people in Stratford because he couldn’t get in touch with me. My mom’s last name is Mallette, and my last name is Bieber, so he contacted my great aunt, who I’d never met before. He contacted the school board. My mom was getting all these messages saying, “This guy named Scooter is trying to get in touch with you.” After a while, it got kind of creepy to my mom, so she finally gave him a call to tell him to stop calling. She ended up talking to him for about two hours. They kept in touch, and we eventually made a trip out to Atlanta to see what he’s about and to see what kind of connections he could get.”

The interview also went to the important things, like his education (which may surprise you).

STEWART: Did you drop out of school, Justin?

BIEBER: No, I finished high school with a 4.0 GPA.

Bieber is way wealthier than all of us. Just how is he going to secure his future money?

STEWART: And what else do you invest in?

BIEBER: A lot of tech investments.

STEWART: Like Facebook?

BIEBER: A lot of different tech investments, but not a lot I can speak on because we want to kind of keep that private.

STEWART: What interests you in the tech world?

BIEBER: Just the fact that there’s such a big return. We’ve got someone who’s very smart in that world who helps us figure out what’s going to blow up and … I don’t know, I just like tech.

Gotta love tech, and gotta love the Bieber. And we know you love his music, so what’s on deck for the future?

STEWART: What can you tell us about what you’re working on?

BIEBER: The new album’s going really well. I’m working a lot with Skrillex and Diplo and this guy named Poo Bear, who’s an incredible writer. We’ve just been getting our groove. You kind of go through a period where you’re in there and nothing comes and nothing comes, and then, finally, it’s like bang- bang-bang—you get them all in a row. I’m at a place where I’m really happy and I’m ready to share my music.

STEWART: Is the new album romantic?

BIEBER: It’s just very personal. People will be able to really get in to where my heart is. It’s about my jour- ney in life—stuff that I’ve been through. Maybe I can teach a lesson, certain things that are inspiring.

But most importantly, we need to know the one question we’ve all been wondering. What sort of cars does he have?

STEWART: What about cars? I thought you were a big car guy.

BIEBER: I do love cars. I’ve got a Ferrari.

STEWART: What color?

BIEBER: It’s red. And then I have an Audi R8, which is matte black. I have a Range Rover. I have a Mercedes-Maybach.

STEWART: You have a Maybach? My dream car. Do you sit in the front seat or the backseat?

BIEBER: I ride in the back.

STEWART: Isn’t it fabulous?

STEWART: So where do you keep all those cars?

BIEBER: I actually own a piece of West Coast Cus- toms. It’s a car company out here that does up really nice cars. So I keep a lot of them in the shop on dis- play when I’m not using them. Just to help out the business. I’ve always loved doing up my cars, so being able to just take my car in at any time and tell them what to do, and not have to pay for it because I own the company, is pretty cool.

STEWART: That’s very cool.

All in all, it’s an interview you need to read over at Interview Magazine right here.