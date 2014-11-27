Refugee Chefs, Episode 1: Roudi

​Refugee Chefs introduces us to some of the 200 million people alive today who have fled their country of origin, telling the stories of what they left behind and the recipes that made the journey with them.

Roudi Chikho narrowly escaped death after the Syrian government learned he had been secretly filming the atrocities committed by President Bashar Al-Assad’s forces. He left everything behind, and was smuggled to safety. In this episode of Refugee Chefs, Roudi shares his memories of home and tells the story of how he found refuge in London and work in one of the UK’s finest Middle Eastern restaurants.