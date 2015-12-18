Regina Man Arrested After Falling Asleep at Red Light with Drugs and a Bunch of Weapons in His Car

A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges related to possessing illegal weapons and drugs for the purpose of trafficking after Regina police found him passed out in his car at a red light Tuesday afternoon. Christopher McDougall was found inside the driver’s seat of his car having a nice snooze at the edge of an intersection after police and EMS responded to a call reporting a man who appeared to be injured or sick.

When police arrived to the scene, they say they found McDougall’s car riddled with all kinds of illegal stuff. While the details of what was found is not currently public, Regina Police told VICE McDougall is facing a myriad of charges on possession of weapons while violating parole, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Police also recovered stolen property that was related to a break-in the previous evening, but could not tell VICE exactly what the property was.

McDougall, who probably had the worst wake up call in his life (he failed to provide a breath sample, too), gave himself up to police without resistance.

Les Parker, media development officer for the Regional Police Service (RPS), said that it’s hard to narrow down exactly how many weapon seizures there are each year, but did note that it’s not irregular to catch people carrying illegal firearms and concealed weapons.

Of course, Parker noted it is “very strange” to find alleged criminals passed out in the middle of intersections with the evidence lying all around them.

“This is pretty unusual, just from my experience. I haven’t heard of anything like this where we arrive to somebody passed out or unconscious in a vehicle and, y’know, there they are, with a whole bunch of stolen property, illegal substances and prohibited weapons,” he said.

“It’s not an ordinary thing to see, to say the least.”

McDougall is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

