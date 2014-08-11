Why Is Spotify Awash With Creepy Yoga Remixes of Slipknot and Nick Cave?

Spotify is a fissure in the already ragged arse of the music industry, but it’s good for at least two things other than narking Thom Yorke:

1. It houses a bunch of weird shit.

Like this tussle between the ghost of Johnny Cash and Snoop Dogg’s dignity.

2. It is a tool to uncover curios that licensing forgot.

Spotify hosts a massive underbelly of sound which, according to the people behind Forgotify – a service that discovers previously unheard tracks on Spotify – holds nearly 4 million songs that remain unplayed and unwanted. The poor and lonely MP3s.

It was on one of these deep field trawls through the darker reaches of Spotify’s catalogue – venturing past pan pipe reworks of indie hits and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Total Body Workout mix – when I stumbled upon something called ‘Yogafication’. A process, if you haven’t already guessed, that involves reworking pop songs into the sort of calming arse-flute sound that usually accompanies the realignment of the Vishudda chakra.

It all seemed a bit weird – maybe because there’s something distressing about the wildly eclectic mixture of songs reimagined for the purpose of striking a pose but also because quite a lot of the songs involve negative things, like cowboys from hell, rape, and misogyny. But then again, maybe Yogis have waited too long to enjoy something other than more traditional ambient wind-chime and calming ocean soundboard accompaniments. So, grab a mat, lay flat, and lets explore an undiscovered realm of harps, glockenspiels, xylophones, and Slipknot. As we reach for a higher plane, let’s try not to slice our own ears off in the process.

Here’s a few of the more questionable things to “breathe in and out” to while attempting the Seated Twist.

“BLURRED LINES” – Robin Thicke