Report: Sony to Reveal Upgraded PlayStation 4 in September

Sony will reveal the first details on an upgraded PlayStation 4 at a September 7 event in New York, French gaming website Gameblog reported today. VICE Gaming can confirm that it’s heard the same information from multiple sources familiar with the planned rollout for the new machine. These sources chose to remain anonymous because they are not authorized to speak publicly about Sony’s plans.

The upgraded PlayStation 4 (which Patrick first reported on back on in March for Kotaku) has the internal codename “Neo.” (Sony’s VR project was codenamed “Morpheus,” both a reference to the sci-fi movie The Matrix). It’s unclear what it will be called when the hardware is formally released, though some developers have nicknamed it the “PlayStation 4.5.”

Just prior to E3 this year, Sony confirmed the existence of an upgraded PS4 to the Financial Times,revealing it was “intended to sit alongside and complement the standard PS4” and that every PS4 game would continue to run on the current hardware. The company didn’t comment on the technical upgrades, though Giant Bomb reported in April it would feature an updated CPU, GPU, and more RAM.

One source, who chose to remain anonymous, described the upcoming event as a “technical showcase.” As recently as a few weeks ago, Sony was still nailing down what would actually be shown.

Another source indicated to VICE Gaming that finalized development kits would be sent to developers around the same time.

