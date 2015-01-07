The Republic of Saugeais Is Not Recognised by Anyone but They Are OK With that

The President of the Republic of Saugeais, Georgette Bertin-Pourchet, with two customs officials. Photo courtesy of Louis Perrey

The Republic of Saugeais is a micronation of 128 square metres located in the department of Haut-Doubs in eastern France. Even though it was self-proclaimed a micronation in 1947, it has yet to be internationally recognised. However, unlike other similar cases, this is not because its citizens are “misbehaving” – the Saugets are neither anarchists, nor libertarians nor people wearing ecclesiastical costumes.

The republic was founded on a joke between the prefect of Doubs and a restaurant owner who was to become Saugeais’ first president, in 1947. After reading on the place’s history a little, I began to fear this was an ironic micronation – the tourist office praises the Saugeais national anthem for its sense of “humour and irony“, while the president is traditionally elected by an applause metre. Fortunately, I was to find out that this was not the case: despite their love for folklore, the Saugets are basically a group of elderly people, who took advantage of a joke to institutionalise a community and attract a few tourists.

Louis Perrey (second from the left), the President and her two customs officials. Photo via

VICE: Hello Louis Perrey. Could you start by explaining what your role as a secretary-general entails?

Louis Perrey: I’m Madame President’s right hand man. I take care of emails, take care of her schedule, deal with customs and explain the history of Saugeais to tourists.

I also organise our yearly events. We have one big national holiday – a day dedicated to the honorary citizens of Saugeais. We receive about 500 guests, and have a big meal during which the President presents the honorary citizens with medals and diplomas, and then she gives a speech.

The army also comes over to parade sometimes, so we’ve got to received them just like every other visitor.

How old is Saugeais?

The Saugeais in itself has existed since the Middle Ages – that’s an undeniable, fact historically and geographically. The Republic has existed since 1947.

By the way, it all began with a joke, so please play along. Our first president was Mr. Georges Pourchet, then his wife Madam Gabrielle Pourchet took over and now it’s his daughter, Georgette. They are elected for life and we try to keep that tradition. The whole thing helps with tourism: There are some local specialities that we try to promote as much as possible – smoked meats, salted meats, dairy.



A banknote created in 1997 in honour of the 25th years of the first female President, Gabrielle Pourchet, in power.

Right. Would you like to acquire real independence?

Oh no, I don’t think so, that would be hard. We are in contact with all these free communities or Republics or micro-nations, but it’s not for us. If it was easily done, we would do it but we have to live. We pay our taxes in France, of course.

Is there a “saugète” identity?

Ah yes, yes, yes! First of all, we’ve got our national anthem which dates back to 1910, and the lyrics are in “Sauget”. Saugeais was recognised by a papal bull in 1199. Pope Innocent III recognised the independence of the monks living in the region, after colonists arrived. These guys came mostly from Savoie so a dialect was created that is still spoken by some old people.

There are a few legends concerning Saugeais too. Is your founding story true?

Yes. In April 1947, the region prefect visited a restaurant owned by Monsieur and Madame Georges Pourchet. The owner of the restaurant enjoyed teasing people, so he asked the prefect: “Do you have a pass to enter Saugeais?” So the prefect asked him to explain what Saugeais was and then said, “It looks like a Republic, but a Republic needs a President so I declare you the President of the Republic of Saugeais.”

Then Monsieur Pourchet died in 1968. His widow was elected by an applause meter at a party with all her citizens. That was in 1972 – she remained President until 2005, at the age of 99.

After that we drafted a Constitution because we decided we don’t always want to elect someone on a joke or by the applause meter. So there were 30 presidential electors who were co-opted in proportion of the number of inhabitants of the 11 communities in Saugeais and in January 2006 they elected the new President, Madam Georgette Bertin-Pourchet. She’s got a sash with the flag of Saugeais, that she has to wear at functions. It’s all about inaugurations, receptions and invitations.



The stamp of Montbenoît and the Saugeais created by the artist Jean Delpech

So, officially Saugeais is a democratic republic but in reality it’s more like a kingdom.

Yes, there are a lot of people telling us so (laughs). But, now, the President is 80 and she doesn’t have any children, so we will see.

I also read that you have 12 ambassadors.

These are elected during the day of the honorary citizens of Saugeais. There are some in Switzerland, in Belgium and in the adjacent regions.

The ambassadors and the honorary citizens are people who help us make Saugeais known outside its borders. That brings us tourism.



The coat of arms of Saugeais. Photo via

Cool. How do you become an honourary citizen?

There are a lot of demands and only 10 or 12 titles are delivered every year. The President has to choose them.

To conclude, how serious is all this?

It is undeniable that Saugeais exists. We’ve got our own dialect and our own national anthem. But, well, our main aim is to promote the country.

Would you like to add anything?

Vive la république du Saugeais and vive la France!

Thank you very much, Monsieur Perrey.