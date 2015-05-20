Rich The Kid and Migos Are ‘Still on Lock’ and Still Have Your Back

Historically speaking, we’re currently in the most daunting part of the year right now. Those few weeks before June officially starts can feel like they’re dragging on for an eternity, which is why this new tape by Rich The Kid and Migos could not have come at a better time. While some music is made to help you power through with your head down, Still On Lock is meant to equip you with the strength to welcome June with your arms flailing aimlessly as drywall plaster flakes off in the wind. Because you punched your way through a wall.

Listen to the mixtape below, complete with production from Zaytoven and guest verses from OG Maco and Gucci Mane. Then apologize to whoever’s wall you just obliterated with your forearms in your faux-Kool Aid Man routine and politely offer to pay the damages.