Listen to Rihanna’s New Song “Bitch Better Have My Money”

Last night, the world rocked on its axis as Rihanna announced a new something was on the way. Online sleuths quickly figured out that that something was a single called “Bitch Better Have My Money.”

And now it’s here.

This whole thing is just gnarly trap drums and Rihanna demanding cash. It’s got a real organised crime vibe to it. There’s literally a bit that goes “your wife in the backseat of my brand new foreign car” and another bit where she just makes “blap blap” gun sounds.

It’s funny that there was once a time where Rihanna and Beyonce were making interchangeable music. Then Beyonce became like this super-being, basically the human race’s like greatest available specimen and Rihanna became like a Grand Theft Auto character that gets killed off 20 minutes into the game.

HURRY UP WITH THE REST OF THE ALBUM BABES.