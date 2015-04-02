“FourFiveSeconds” Features A Hidden Special Guest From The 90s

Kanye West is man with many interests: Kim Kardashian, ice-cream cones, interrupting people during their award acceptance speeches etc. But it turns out he’s also a big supporter of empowering girl groups from the 90s. Accoding to Billboard and the rest of the internet, Yeezy insisted on tapping Wilson Phillips (pictured above, in all their sass) to provide backing vocals on Rihanna’s “FourFiveSeconds”, alongside himself and Sir Paul Someone.

Wilson Phillips, if you’re struggling to place them, were a band whose golden single “Hold On” made every day of your mum’s life better when it was played on the radio almost every single hour of the year 1990. Now they’re the kind of band who would only be referenced in 2015 via a BuzzFeed article titled something like “OMG The Past! How Good Was That?!”

That is, until Kanye happened. Talking to Billboard, Carnie Wilson – one third of Wilson Phillips – claims that Yeezus himself told them, “When I think of authenticity and I think of angelic, I think of you.” NBD.

Apparently the group can be heard in the chorus and the bridge of “FourFiveSeconds”.