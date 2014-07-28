RIP CoinYe West

Remember January? Some people quit alcohol for a few days, the Insane Clown Posse sued the FBI, and someone created a crypocurrency named after Kanye West.

We broke the story – which was covered by everyone from BBC News to Forbes – and almost immediately Kanye West decided that he didn’t want money named after him and issued a cease-and-desist letter against the currency’s creator. His demands – the website needed to be shut down, the coding handed over, and all social media accounts deleted.

Anyway – today it was announced that Kanye West won. He destroyed CoinYe. In memory, here’s the original interview with the currency’s creators which, let’s be honest, was doomed to fail from the moment they confessed they “wanted to stay sorta anonymous in case Kanye gets pissed off.