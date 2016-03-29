WATCH: ‘Rise of the Right’, Our Film About Poland’s Violent Independence Day March

Every year, for National Independence Day, tens of thousands of Poles attend a nationalist march in Warsaw. Since its inception, a cell of far-right football fans – or “ultras” – in attendance have clashed with police, and the demonstration has turned into a ferocious battle between hooligans and the state.

This year, however, something is different. A right-wing, socially conservative government, The Law and Justice Party, is elected on the eve of the march. How will this affect the traditionally hostile event?