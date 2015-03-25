Rita Ora on First Kisses, Failure, Fashion Faux Pas and More



Rita Ora shot by David LaChapelle in LA.

A few months ago we flew to LA and snuck into David LaChapelle’s studio to watch him shoot new Coca-Cola Kiss Happiness campaign. London-based pop belter Rita Ora and EDM don Avicii are the latest faces of the iconic soda brand, utilizing classic images of Elvis and Marilyn Monroe and Ray Charles with Coke for the campaign’s inspiration. Our full behind the scenes interview with the legendary photographer, including candid pictures from the day, will be published soon, but first here are the Oscar-nominated Rita’s firsties and faves.

First kiss:

I remember it very clearly—it traumatised me for life. My first kiss was outside a sports center leaving my swimming class, and I really, really fancied this boy, who was in my swimming class. I sat outside the sports center and he came and sat next to me, and he came to kiss me and I nodded my head in the same direction he put his head and he was just to like, can’t you just leave like your head there. Obviously he had kissed before, and I hadn’t, but I pretended I knew what I was doing.

Favourite failure:

Oh god, I try to forget my failures. When I showed up late to one of my best friends engagement parties. That’s a pretty bad fail. It’s OK though. They are not getting married.

Favourite indulgence:

My favourite indulgence is a really good greasy burger.

Favourite place in the world:

That I’ve been so far—Morocco. It was sunny, the food was amazing and I stayed in an incredible resort, and there was real life chickens. Living in the same house that I lived in.

First super surreal situation that you’re career has been put you in:

I think the most surreal experience I ever had since being in this job, would be singing for the President of The United States in his house. They offered me the chance to sing Christmas carols for their Christmas party in Washington DC. It was one of the most surreal things that I’ve ever, ever experienced. It’s cool because I’m not from America, it was such an honour to sing for President – I wont forget that moment ever.

Favourite fashion faux pas:

I don’t think you can make a fashion mistake. I think you can go through an experience where you didn’t feel comfortable. But I don’t think there’s ever anything wrong with people not really liking how you dress. Sometimes it’s a fail to people, but to you it might be a success. I have worn things in my life, that people are looking at me and thinking, what are you doing. But you know, it kind of got me here today—it’s who wears it, that’s really what matters.

Favourite fictional crush:

My favourite was always Prince Charming in Cinderella. And he was a cartoon, so it was really bad, because I was obsessed with him, but he wasn’t real! I was young he was a prince; every girls wants to be a princess.

Favourite physical feature:

My favourite physical feature on a female would probably be lips and breasts. And on men would probably be lips eyes and their breath. It has to smell good. If you don’t have a good breath, I don’t know what you’re doing with your life. What are you doing with your life?!

Favourite dance moves:

My favourite dance move would probably be me pretending to twerk. I can’t. I just end up shaking my whole body.