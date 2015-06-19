Listen the New Single “Love Is Free” from Robyn’s New Project La Bagatelle Magique

Robyn is back, and this is not what you would expect. She’s shared the new track from her upcoming project group project called La Bagatelle Magique, a trio is comprised of Robyn, her touring keyboardist Markus Jägerstedt, and the late Christian Falk who passed away due to pancreatic cancer. The new track “Love Is Free” blends all sorts of different samples and textures into an insanely ecclectic track that you can dance to anywhere. Check out the track below, and read our interview with Robyn’s protege Zhala.