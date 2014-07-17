Rockets and Revenge

Hamas and other militant groups have been raining crude rockets into Israel since Operation Protective Edge launched last week – more than 1,000 at the last count. Thanks to the Israeli missile defence system known as Iron Dome, few have struck targets, and there has been one confirmed Israeli casualty.

But the threat of rockets remains terrifying for people across Israel – especially in the country’s south, which takes the brunt of the barrage. VICE News heads there to get a feel for life under constant attack.