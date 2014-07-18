Rockets and Revenge – Part 4

On the night of the 2nd of July, Mohammed Abu Khdeir, a 16-year old Palestinian from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat, was abducted and killed by a group of right-wing extremist Israelis. The attack was in apparent retaliation for the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teens whose bodies were discovered north of the West Bank city of Hebron two days earlier. Khdeir’s autopsy showed the boy burned to death while he was still alive. His killing set off demonstrations and clashes throughout the West Bank and elsewhere, with thousands of Palestinians protesting his death.

VICE News went to Shuafat to speak with a grieving father about his son’s death and the latest round of events that followed it.