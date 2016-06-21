Mud, Beer and Babies: Photos of French Cars Smashing the Shit Out of Each Other

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands

On a field in northern France, close to the Belgian border, The Rodeo Car Club regularly gets together for their stock car races – or stock car “rodeos”, as the club more appropriately calls them. The budget is limited, the track muddy, the cars home-built and looking like they’ll fall apart when you sneeze. There’s hardly any money in winning the race, but winning just isn’t that important at The Rodeo Car Club.

During their races, the booze flows freely, children run around the track, a merciless, endless stream of 80s power anthems blasts through the speakers and there’s an absolute absence of sponsors or bannering. French photographer Edouard Sepulchre couldn’t resist documenting one of their rodeos recently.





