Photos of Loners Taking Advantage of the Black Sea’s Off Season

I started taking these photographs with a clear concept in mind – I was looking to create funny images of loners at the beach, photographed in a way that would not encroach on their dignity. The first attempts took place last September, in the Romanian resort Mamaia. The month wasn’t chosen at random: I wanted to document the Black Sea beaches in early fall. Traditionally, September is a time when the less well-off show up at the seaside, craving moments of tranquility – trying to avoid the swarms of tourists that appear when the place is actually in season.

Throughout the making of the series, I was met with the usual suspicious stares – in spite of the fact that I constantly wore a press badge in plain sight. Actually, now that I think about it – my nerdy badge might have been the reason behind those stares.

Scroll down for more of Cristian’s photos: