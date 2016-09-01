Photos of Sad Men at a Romanian Funfair

This article originally appeared on VICE Romania

When talking about European seaside resorts, a lot of tourists complain about the fact that there is absolutely nothing to do there except lie on the beach all day and go clubbing at night. But that’s because they don’t know the joys of Vacation Village – a massive funfair that takes place near the Mamaia resort, on the Romanian Black Sea throughout the summer months.

Like all funfairs, Vacation Village is the kind of place where you can stuff your face with sugar-filled treats, while riding creepy carnival rides that have probably been on this world longer than you have. In the evening, you can choose between watching a music concert or trying out the local cuisine, which, as you can see, consists mainly of grilled meat. And then there’s always the option of creeping around, taking photos of the miserable men, who have been forced to get henna tattoos and punch bags by their children or significant others. This summer, I opted for the latter.

