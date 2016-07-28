Photos of Romanians Burning in the Summer Heat

This article originally appeared on VICE Romania

It’s hot as fuck in Romania at the moment – last weekend, temperatures hit 35°C before noon on both days. There’s no way to escape the heat, to avoid sweating like a pig. I find that Bucharest has a unique sort of beauty when it’s dealing with these kinds of temperatures, so last weekend I went out on the street armed with a camera and a bottle of water. I live in Mexico, and I’ve never had to deal with such oppressive heat.

