The Selfie Sticks of Rome

In 2014, Rome ranked as the 14th most visited city in the world and the third most visited in the European Union. It’s by far the most popular tourist attraction in Italy. A classic accessory among Rome’s tourists used to be a digital SLR camera. People used to point their camera towards a subject.

However, in 2015, people point the camera at themselves. It’s evident that selfie sticks and mobile phones slowly are taking over the world.

Andreas

