The OG of UK Rap, Roots Manuva, Premieres new Machinedrum Produced Track “Like A Drum”

He’s back. Rodney Smith, arguably the greatest rapper to ever emerge from British shores, returned last month with the Four Tet produced “Facety 2:11”, a single which proved he has not mellowed one iota over the past twenty years. Now he’s premiering the single’s flipside “Like A Drum”, exclusively on Noisey.

Produced by one of electronic music’s most exciting voices, NYC’s Machinedrum, “Like a Drum” is a reflective take on the price of progress. Its percussion swings on a melody intricately weaved from jazz samples and warm pads.

In his inimitable words, the single is “a wee spring warmer in voodoo coptic dialect shape shifting: the remit the same as ever in awakening one’s inner, modern-day Sun Ra, ODB and Kate Bush on an overdrive of ‘doing because we can’t help ourselves…’”

Buy the single on iTunes or Ninjashop.