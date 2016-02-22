Butterface Goes Down the Rabbithole in Today’s Comic by Coralie Laudelout By Coralie Laudelout February 22, 2016, 10:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Coralie’s website. Tagged:cake, Comics!, Coralie Delout, Evil, Fun, rabbithole, Rotten Apple, temptation, Vice comics, VICE US Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE All Drug Users Aren’t Junkies 01.27.17 By Caisa Ederyd Inside the Forgotten Refugee Camp in Greece 12.23.16 By Joe Banks The VICE Guide to Grindr 12.09.16 By Jaik Puppyteeth In the Donetsk People’s Republic, It’s Impossible to Tell What’s Real 12.05.16 By Jake Hanrahan