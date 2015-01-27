Roy in Hollywood: Roy Does All the Drugs By Gilbert Hernandez January 27, 2015, 7:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Follow Gilbert Hernandez on Twitter and buy his books from Fantagraphics and Drawn And Quarterly. Tagged:beton, black and white boom, Coke, Comics!, Drugs, fantagrapics, gateway drugs, Gilbert Hernandez, HEROIN, judith, los bros hernandez, Love and Rockets, palomar, POT, Roy in Hollywood, scumbags Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE The Awkward Links Between a Trump Aide and Hungarian Nazis 04.06.17 By Allie Conti How ‘S-Town’ Explores the Murky Ethics of Privacy 04.06.17 By Corey Atad Confessions of a Teenage Christian Metalcore Superfan 04.05.17 By James Wilt RuPaul Believes ‘Drag Race’ can Change the World 04.04.17 By Jonathan Parks-Ramage