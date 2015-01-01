Rubberise Your Sole with Neu Balance’s ‘Get Up’

Some people are really into sneakers, or “kicks” or whatever they call them. I have a few friends who always seem to be either looking down at their eBay app to snipe a new pair of limited somethings or looking down because they just bought a fly new pair of I don’t know. Neu Balance, an intriguing Canadian electronic duo composed of Sam Beatch and Sebastian Davidson, seem to be really into sneakers. Or maybe their name is an inside joke. Or maybe they got their moniker because their music is good for running and walking. Or maybe they’re in on this whole vaporwave meta-commercial accelerationist thing that I find so confusing. I don’t know, and it really doesn’t matter—their music is excellent.

This track, “Get Up,” is off Rubber Sole, set to be released on January 6 via the venerable 1080p Records. It’s a downtempo track with some bizarre sound textures mixed in and it has a beat you could make love to, but only if you wear your shiny new 574s.