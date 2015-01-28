PREMIERE: Watch Run the Jewels’ New Video for “Lie, Cheat, Steal”

Last year, Run the Jewels dropped one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year with Run the Jewels 2, a record that captured the beauty in bombast production below aggressively thoughtful and progressive lyrics from Killer Mike and El-P. Now, Noisey is happy to premiere the video for one of the albums best tracks “Lie, Cheat, Steal.” And, holy hell, this video. The cartoonish aesthetic matches the feel of the record’s distinguished album art. But moreover, why do these two dudes continue to make the most average actions seem incredible? Here they are, just chillin’ in a back alley, rapping their arses off, and looking like they’re superheroes: flashing red eyes stare into the soul of every single person watching the clip as they spit *flame emoji*. After you watch, be sure to check out our extensive and poignant interview with Killer Mike.