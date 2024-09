Run the Jewels have released the video for “Early,” the single from their duo’s latest LP “Run the Jewels 2.” This powerful video is a Sin City-esque take on lyric videos with blood-red font and sleek animation. No doubt a commentary on the onslaught of police brutalilty on the East Coast of America, Run the Jewels continue to infuse their psych-rap with a potent political messages while baring the signature RTJ logo: a gun and a fist.