Russian Roulette: The Invasion of Ukraine

Although pro-Russia separatists have been largely driven out of Donetsk and Luhansk, they still control significant parts of eastern Ukraine.

In this part, VICE News correspondent Simon Ostrovsky goes hunting for separatists with Oleh Lyaskov, a Ukrainian politician who placed third in the most recent presidential election. Ostrovsky embeds with Lyaskov’s personal security forces as they successfully track down Viktor Rybalko, a pro-Russia separatist who organised the referendum in Luhansk calling for independence and allegiance with Russia.

Videos by VICE

What Lyaskov does is technically illegal, but he believes that the police are not doing their job and has taken it upon himself to bring order back to eastern Ukraine.