Twerk to Saint’s “Heathers” Until Your Traditional Understanding of Gender Collapses In Upon Itself

You’re in a dark room, packed with humans from the windows to the walls. There is, if you couldn’t see this joke coming, sweat dripping down your balls, or lady-balls, or whatever non-ball, non-vagina configuration happens to be resting between your legs. The song that you want – nay, need – to be hearing is Saint’s “Heathers,” featuring Nature Boys Andre Martel and Sad Andy. The L.A.-based Saint is the guy in the video with the tattoos and the weird, fashion-y face-mask/shirt/pants thing that you can basically only pull off if you’re an L.A.-based producer of weird club music. Shouts out to frequent Noisey contributer Jazper Abellera, who’s out here in the “Heathers” video twerking while wearing Hood By Air as if his life literally depended on his abilities to twerk while wearing Hood by Air. The track is off Saint’s upcoming release Immaculate, due out on July 22nd. Until then, oh, I don’t know, gum some molly while desperately refreshing your Twitter feed, or something.