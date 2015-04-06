PREMIERE: Say Lou Lou’s Video for “Nothing But a Heartbeat” Is a Never-ending Dream

Hello Monday. We thought you would suck, but turns out today is looking pretty sweet. For one thing, Say Lou Lou’s debut LP—Lucid Dreaming—is out now, and secondly that we’ve got the premiere for their video “Nothing But a Heartbeat” (above). It’s been two years since the breathy beauty of the Swedish-Aussie twins’ debut track “Maybe You” and in the interim they’ve teased us with increasingly gorgeous tracks and a brace super-stylized videos, but teasing has really been the operative word. Two years seems like an eternity, but the pair have been pinging between London, Sweden, and LA, honing their songs with producers Liam Howe (FKA twigs, Foxes), Hannah Robinson (Icona Pop, Lana Del Rey) and Jim Eliot (Ellie Goulding).

Now the motherload has landed and this video is their most epic yet: imagine a young Kate Bush and her doppelganger starring in painterly blend of The Never-Ending Story, The Princess Bride, Labyrinth and Return to Oz, and you’re getting somewhere close. It’s disorientating like Mullholland Drive, and despite Miranda and Elektra’s soothing tones, the slo-mo images merely enhance a sense of deep-seated panic and urgency.

“Say Lou Lou wished for a video that would capture the essence of the album’s theme Lucid Dreaming, and to me that sounded extremely interesting and challenging,” explains director Joanna Nordahl. “I sought inspiration in documentaries on lucid dreamers, listened to Hans Zimmer for days, read excerpts from On Being Ill by Virginia Woolf and kept a dream diary of my own while writing the narrative. I wanted the story to draw parallels to big religious ideas while exploring some personal thoughts on mental sanity. I’m a huge fan of Von Trier’s film Melancholia… So, in retrospect, I believe that probably served as an influence as well.

“It was a very exciting and fun process, and I was fortunate to work with an amazingly brilliant team of artists. It was also a pleasure working with the lovely Lous. They are not only extremely professional, open-minded and full of ideas, but also down to earth and pretty hilarious.”

Say Lou Lou Tour Dates:

05/11 – Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn, NY – TICKETS

05/12 – Mercury Lounge – New York, NY – TICKETS

05/14 – Bootleg Theatre – Los Angeles, CA – TICKETS

05/15 – Popscene at Rickshaw Stop – San Francisco, CA – TICKETS

Say Lou Lou’s debut album Lucid Dreaming is out now via Cosmos/Playground Music.

Kim Taylor Bennett is going to listen to this album all day. She's on Twitter.