Watch the First Episode of the Second Season of 'VICE' on HBO

You probably know that we have an Emmy-winning show on HBO, but you may not have seen all the episodes. We know how it goes—not everyone has a premium cable subscription, and maybe you just haven’t had time to tune in. If you aren’t all caught up, you’re in luck, because we’re going to be putting the second season online, starting today. In the first episode, Shane Smith travels to Kabul to follow the trail of American money pouring into the Afghan reconstruction—one of the most expensive, fraudulent, and wasteful uses of American tax dollars ever. Then, VICE correspondent Ben Anderson travels to Rio de Janeiro, where the Brazilian government took extreme measures to clean up the city’s rampant drugs and crime in advance of the World Cup and Olympics.