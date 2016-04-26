Everyone Came but Elijah at New York’s Biggest Gay Passover Party

This originally appeared on VICE US

Growing up gay and Jewish is a conflict some remedy easier than others. While strictly forbidden in orthodox communities, the culturally-contemporary Jew can interpret the Torah in a way that allows for both a tight-knit relationship with Adonai and a shared one-bedroom in Chelsea with his boyfriend.

It’s 2016 and you can be a queer Rabbi with a designer kippah and have a David Barton membership where you may get “bagel-chased” in the steam room. But some things never change: Your mother still wants a Jewish son-in-law, and her dentist’s assistant isn’t going to cut it. In other words, the age-old tradition of Jews keeping their bloodlines Jew-y is definitely still a thing, and Jayson Littman wants to help Jewish men seeking Jewish men do just that in the most fun way possible.

Since 2008, Jayson and his events company Hebro have been putting on spectacle-like parties in New York for LGBT Jews and the people who love them, featuring titles like High Homo Days, Schvitz, Jewbilee, and, my personal favorite, Sedarlicious.

Sedarlicious features over 500 gay Jews celebrating “the night away as if we just left Egypt yesterday,” as well as hordes of partygoers dancing off their Passover dinners. This year’s party for the (LGB)Tribe was held at the Catina Rooftop in Midtown Manhattan last week, where a lit-up set of pyramids featured the emblazoned caption, “LET MY PEOPLE PARTY.” Other highlights included a cameo by Lady Sinagaga, as well as a Star of David-clad hunk with matzah sticking out his pocket who promised attendees they could find the afikomen if they looked hard enough.

Happy Passover everyone!

