Sex Festival Shuts Down Because Too Many People Want to Try VR Porn

If you’re holding an event named “Adult VR Fest”, you should expect to successfully attract your target audience. But in this instance it was too many horny people, not enough tech.



Adult VR Fest 01 in Tokyo was so overwhelmed with punters that it had to be called off prematurely. The sheer number of attendees left staff in tears, fearing there’d be a riot. People had been looking to get their hands on the latest new VR technology from the adult industry in what was to be the first festival of its kind.



Among the many delights supposed to be on offer was a machine that simulated a woman on top of a man as he lay on the floor and another where people put their hand into a box which blew air in a way that felt like they were fondling a breast. Slightly more advanced than a cardboard pair of glasses and Pornhub’s free attempts at VR.



A blogger called Eizo0000 said there were so many people it was impossible to keep the situation under control. “While waiting for my friends, I couldn’t help but think that if they couldn’t control the mass of people, a riot or something similar could happen. Outside the building for the Adult VR Fest, the unofficial waiting outside the building spanned both sides, so it was a real hell here. These people are the people putting their lives on the line for Adult VR.”



The festival bosses have promised that they’ll get a bigger venue in future, which is probably a good idea, considering VR is only going to become more and more normalised and popular. Lesson learned: never underestimate a red-blooded human’s desire to feel an airy imaginary boob.

