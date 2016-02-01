The Shit Birds Attack in Today’s Comic from Eduardo Enrique Guerra By Eduardo Enrique Guerra February 1, 2016, 10:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Find Eduardo on his website and Instagram. Tagged:beach, Comics!, Date, Eduardo Enrique Guerra, Evil, Good, Heroes, hot, shit birds, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Brooklyn dancer Storyboard P. Photos from the ‘Black Male Re-Imagined’ 01.17.17 By Wilbert L. Cooper Scenes from My Time in a Psychiatric Hospital 12.12.16 By Louise De Breteuil How Instagram Became the Perfect Breeding Ground for Conspiracy Theories 11.28.16 By Hanson O'Haver Rare Photos of American Civil Rights Activism from the 60s 11.20.16 By Chase Hall