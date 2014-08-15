VICE Meets: Shosh Shlam on Her New Documentary about Internet Addicts

China is the first country in the world to declare internet addiction to be a clinical disorder. The country views it as is the single biggest threat to its youth today. In this episode of VICE Meets, director Shosh Shlam discusses her documentary Web Junkie, in which she follows three boys through their deprogramming treatment in one of China’s 400 specialty rehabilitation centres.

Web Junkie is screening at the Film Forum in New York until Tuesday, August 19.

For more information visit the Web Junkies website.