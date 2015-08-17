Sinead O’Connor Is Spazzing Out on Her Booking Agent for Stealing from Her

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor went on a tour of the world this spring that took her from Australia to Germany, but as her Facebook posts this weekend suggest, it was a nightmare. A few days ago O’Connor took to social media to accuse Rita Zappador of Modus in Rebus Booking Agents of defrauding her for eighteen months of wages. Today O’Connor produced a document that, if real, sugests she made only €500 for three shows in Germany in May while Rita and her company made ten times that apiece. She goes on to claim she never even received the skimpy wages they’d allotted her. It’s not clear what an artist of O’Connor’s stature and relevance ought to be making per show but when you consider the fact that her services netted everyone involved somewhere around a cool €16,000 a night, the €130 some odd she got paid for her part seems wildly unfair. How she get by all year on a servant’s wage? Check out her full statement below.

Observe below… What I got paid for three shows in Germany, FIVE HUNDRED EURO as compared to what everyone else got paid. The last two figures on this list amount to what the agent Rita Zappador and Modus In Rebus got, €11,700.00

The €47,700.00 is the total of what my work generated. Pls note the document is page 9 of 7! This is the type of dodgy documents we are being provided with. This is the sodding insurance document !!!

In the end the agent didn’t even pay me the five hundred. So my work generated almost 48 thousand euro and I was to be paid 500 euro … Which I didn’t even get paid. Pls note bands do not arrange these things themselves. Ones business managers and agents do. One trusts one is not being lied to when one is seduced to go on tour by being assured of earnings. MASSIVE negligence cases to be brought by me against every member of my now ex management team. Not only for the below but for several even more appalling and wreckless negligences, which have cost me hundreds of thousands of euro which I was illegally told was my obligation to pay, and it was NOT my legal obligation. In short I have been ass raped by Rita Zappador and Modus in Rebus with the full (written, and totally behind my back, without my knowledge) support of Simon Napier Bell, Bjorn De Water and my now ex accountant. ALL of whom need to lawyer up, and get ready for the fraud squad.