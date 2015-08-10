Skepta Has Given Jamie xx’s “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” a Grime Twist

Is there anywhere Skepta isn’t at the moment? He just smashed through the US and Canada on a headline tour, made a surprise appearance at last weekend’s OVO Fest while he was at it, and recently showed up on a remix of Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba” with Drake, which premiered on the first OVO Sound Radio show. Now, he’s blessed us all with a grime-powered remix of Jamie xx’s “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)”, which debuted last night during Drake and OVO co-founder Oliver El-Khatib’s Beats 1 show OVO Sound Radio.

With Young Thug and Popcaan all up in the original, the only way “Good Times” could ever have been improved was by virtue of a grime twist. So if you didn’t think this was the song of summer before, then maybe having it chopped, screwed, and blessed with some fresh bars from Skepta riding that “first class ticket to the top” ought to do it. Are you happy now?

Listen below:

