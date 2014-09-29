Fun with Facial Composite Software

If you need more proof that machines are taking over the world, look no further than the US police-sketch industry. Like countless manufacturing and administrative employees before them, sketch artists are now being replaced by software that creates spot-on facial composites and, unlike greedy humans, doesn’t ask for stuff like salaries and health insurance in return.

We got our hands on Faces by IQ Biometrix, one of the computer programmes that’s putting your local forensic artist out of work, and dicked around with it for a few days. It’s easy to use: all you do is drag, drop and modify facial characteristics to create your perps – and, if you’re like us, you give them clothes and accessories, too. Sorry, sketch artists, but your demise has been a blast.

DISCLAIMER: We need to mention that the brands didn’t know they were involved in this. All images of clothing were found on the internet.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Levi’s shirt, Von Zipper sunglasses; Nike hoodie and hat

CLOCKWISE: Brooks Brothers jacket, Spy Optic sunglasses; MA1 jacket; Adidas Originals jacket; Diesel necklace

CLOCKWISE: Timberland shirt; John Galliano shirt, Gap undershirt; Bar III sweater, UNIF sunglasses; North Face coat, Coal headwear ski mask

CLOCKWISE: Victoria’s Secret bra, H&M earrings and necklace; Stussy jacket, Bailey hat; Banana Republic jacket and shirt; Supreme shirt, Von Zipper sunglasses

CLOCKWISE: Ralph Lauren vest, Champion sweatshirt; Gap jacket; Topshop coat; American Apparel tank top

CLOCKWISE: APC jacket; Motel shirt; Schott Jacket; Old Navy T-Shirt

