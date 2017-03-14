Some Hero Recut ‘Breaking Bad’ into a Movie

The internet is a land of unending cruelty and unbridled imagination, a place where we can find almost all the information mankind has ever known at a fingertip, and sometimes – when everything lines up perfectly – it will deliver us something we never knew we needed.

This time the delivery came in the form of a cut down, film-like version of Breaking Bad.

The film, aptly titled Breaking Bad: The Movie, was uploaded by a mysterious user a week ago and sits at a runtime of two hours, seven minutes, and ten seconds – a far cry from the two days and 14 hours that the series runs if you try to binge-watch the entire thing. Disclaimer: the 62 hours is totally worth it for the show because it’s fucking Breaking Bad.

The brilliance of Vince Gilligan’s show aside, the amazing thing about this project is, well, it changes some things up.

“It’s not a fan-film, hitting the highlights of show in a homemade homage, but rather a re-imagining of the underlying concept itself, lending itself to full feature-length treatment,” reads the description under the film.

“An alternative Breaking Bad, to be viewed with fresh eyes.”

Earlier in the description, the mysterious recutter states that this was a “study project” that turned into “all-consuming passion.” Which is reminiscent of Steven Soderbergh’s 110-minute recut of 2001: A Space Odyssey (RIP). It apparently took the cutter and their team two years for the final project to finish the project.

We’re living in the golden age of television – a brilliant age that never seems to end. Game of Thrones, Atlanta, Stranger Things, Sherlock, Fargo, Review, Mr. Robot, Veep, Hannibal, House of Cards, the list goes on. So with all that to consume there is no wonder that, you know, we might miss out on some amazing television – mysterious recutter, you’re doing the world a favour.

Please do The Sopranos next.

