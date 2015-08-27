Some Jackass AutoTuned a Bunch of Cows Mooing and It Kind of Sounds Like Kanye West’s “Runaway”

Friends of the internet, welcome to Noisey. Typically, we pride ourselves on covering some of the weirdest and strangest parts of music culture. Have you seen our ten-part documentary on Atlanta rap music? Or what about our extensive documentary on the New Orleans metal scene? Or maybe this longform exploration of the end of The Grateful Dead and what that means for our culture at large? Good stuff, right?
We also like to post dumbass videos that give us joy, like that time a shovel hit the ground and sounded like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or that other time Lenny Kravitz’s dong popped out. Today, we present you with a video made by a reddit user named vgneus in which he AutoTuned a bunch of cows mooing. There’s not really much more to it than that. Hey but seriously, is it us, or does this sound like the emotional interlude in “Runaway” when Kanye is just yelping his emotions into the microphone? It does, right? Makes you think.
Anyway here’s a video of AutoTuned cows.