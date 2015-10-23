These Are the New Emojis Coming to iOS 9.1

Photo via Emojipedia

After introducing racial harmony to their text message-based emoticon empire, emojis are now releasing even more treats to help you express yourself, or to use when you can’t be arsed to reply to a text properly.

On the way in are middle fingers of all races, the devil-horns hand symbol, a synagogue, a mosque complete with minaret, a taco, champagne, cheese and many more inconsequential pixel pics. It’s all part of iOS 9.1, which also includes big fixes and improved Live Photos, to go with the 184 new emojis.

The Unicode Consortium, the group that basically vets all usable characters across Apple’s operating system, already had these emojis on their list. The new iOS will be the first to support all of them.

I think I speak for all of us when I say that, while I’m not “excited” in the conventional sense of the word, I welcome the expansion of the already large emoji family, because at least it gives people more ways to express themselves when they’re manually RTing “Hotline Bling” parodies.