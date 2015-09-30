Some Strangely Beautiful Photos of Chapel Street on a Saturday Night

Chapel Street, South Yarra is a place famous for glitzy partying at the southern end of Melbourne. Home to clubs that stay open past dawn, the notion of a night out on Chapel elicits smiles from anyone with a desk job and head-shaking from families in the surrounding streets. Kids with ill-proportioned biceps and singlet tops parade the sidewalks, Nissan Skylines do Chap-Laps, the kebab shops run lines onto the road, and all manner of people conspicuously piss in the alleyways. In many ways Chapel Street isn’t nice, but it does make tackiness appealing. In fact a lot of people really love it.

