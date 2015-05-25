A Popular Website for Hook-Ups Was Hacked and Millions of Horny People Got Exposed

Image via Flickr user Ingrid Richter.

Nearly four million people’s personal information from the site AdultFriendFinder has been leaked to a darknet forum, reports Channel 4. The site, which according to its about page allows adults to not only “find online adult friends, but also horny matches and fuck buddies,” was hacked by a man who goes by ROR[RG]. He claims to have carried out the hack because the site owed his friend nearly $250,000. The information exposed includes full names, email addresses (some with .gov accounts), marital status, IP addresses, and sexual orientation. ROR[RG] was considerate (?) enough to erase users’ credit card information before uploading the information, which reportedly spanned 15 Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

In a post on the forum, ROR[RG] wrote:

Videos by VICE

it is a pervo website

they owe my guy money

had it coming clause

pay up or be fucked

AdultFriendFinder has released a statement regarding the hack. Read an excerpt below:

FriendFinder Networks Inc. recently became aware of a potential data security incident. The security of our members’ information remains our top priority and, upon learning of this incident, we took immediate action including:

-Launching an internal investigation to review and expand existing security protocols and processes

-Taking steps to protect our members such as temporarily disabling the username search function and masking usernames of any users we believe were affected by the security issue.

-This means that our members will still be able to log-in using their username and password but the search function will be disabled in an effort to protect members privacy. We are also in the process of communicating directly to members on how to update their usernames and passwords

-Working closely with Mandiant, a leading third-party forensics expert, to investigate the incident, review network security and remediate our system

-Notifying law enforcement, including the FBI, and coordinating with their investigation into this attack

The statement concluded, “We will continue to work vigilantly to address this potential issue and will provide updates on this site as we learn more from our investigation. Protecting our members’ information is our top priority and we will continue to take the appropriate steps needed to protect our members and their information.”

Five in-depth stories about the deep web:

1. You Can Download the Darknet Market That Disappeared Without a Trace

2. Drug Dealers and Users Just Got Swindled Out of $12 Million by the Internet’s Biggest Illegal Marketplace

3. My Top-Secret Meeting with One of the Silk Road’s Biggest Drug Lords

4. Closing Silk Road 2.0 Isn’t Going to Stop Anyone from Selling Drugs Online

5. This Chemical Critic Was Given Thousands of Dollars Worth of Drugs for Free

Follow Drew on Twitter.

