Visual Proof That Wiz Khalifa is the Perfect Soundtrack For Turning Up With Your Grandparents

Wiz Khalifa videos usually involve him wearing the latest KTZ threads, rapping straight to camera, and getting stoned beyond comprehension. Today, however, we discover he’s been doing it all wrong.

Instead, from here forth, every Wiz Khalifa music video should feature footage of old-age pensioners getting absolutely shitfaced and taking their tops off. The above video, created by YouTube user Taylor Giddens, is our evidence. Layering Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” over the clip, it ends up looking less like a swinging soiree and more like the origins of frat culture – if frats were filled with kind and sagging bone bags rather than testosterone addled men.

In light of today’s revelation, Wiz’s team take note. Please go right ahead and re-shoot “We Dem Boyz”. Please.