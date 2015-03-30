Listen to the First Song from Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin’s New Album ‘The High Country’

Photo by Shay Rainey

It just about goes without saying, but with a name as ridiculous as Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin, you’d better be immaculately efficient jam-bringers. After all, if you’re going to subject your fans to having to practically recite a novella every time someone asks who they’re listening to, they’d better be listening to something good. Kind of like a short, fat, bald man with a huge dong. And fortunately, for SSLYBY, they come well-endowed on their new album, The High Country.

It’s been two years since the band’s last album, Fly By Wire, and if “Step Brother City,” the first single from The High Country is any indicator, SSLYBY are coming back faster, poppier, and even more likely to get stuck in your head. The band recorded this album as a three-piece, but even short-handed, still manage to maintain that familiar mid-aughts indie rock vibe they’ve become known for.



Listen to “Step Brother City” below, let their “whoo-ooh” hooks get stuck in your head, and shout their name from the heavens. All six words of it. The High Country is out on June 2 from Polyvinyl Records.