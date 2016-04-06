Soon You Can Cheat on Your Spouse on a Secret ‘Sex Island’

Image by Lia Kantrowitz

That whole idea of “what happens in [PLACE] stays in [PLACE]” probably used to be true at one point, but this is 2016. Everything that happens is everywhere, always. Your Ashley Madison account will get leaked, and websites like Swipe Buster will rat your Tinder profile out to your spouse. Cheating just isn’t what it used to be.

But what if there was a place where you really could get away with it all? What if there was an island where other bored husbands or wives could slip off their wedding bands, escape those prying eyes, and just sex other people constantly on a beach or something?

Apparently, the people at the website Illicit Encounters had the same thoughts, because they are in the process of turning this mythical cheater island into a reality.

According to the New York Post, the site is purchasing an entire island off the south coast of England where you are “guaranteed” the opportunity to cheat in secret. The island’s program—appropriately named Illicit Retreat—is said to house tons of apartments with bedrooms, dining rooms, and hot tubs that are more than likely heart-shaped.

Illicit Encounters will blindfold you and fly you to the island by helicopter, so even you won’t be able to say exactly where you’ve been if your suspicious lover asks.

“All you need to do is sneak out for a ‘business trip,’ and the rest is taken care of for you,” a spokesperson for the site told New York Daily.

The fact that the island’s off the coast of England means that the climate isn’t exactly tropical, but if you’re actually so committed to sleeping around that you’re jumping through all these hoops, then you probably won’t mind the weather.