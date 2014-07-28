Spooky Black’s “reason” is The Reason We’ve Been Listening to Him on Repeat for an Hour

The internet isn’t a competition that can be “won” or a shop that can be “shut down”, it’s just really big. Approximately 3425 songs are uploaded to Soundcloud each day and, starting now, we’re going to sort through them and present you with our favourites. This week:

In February this year Spooky Black uploaded his debut video – titled “WIthout You” – to YouTube. At first glance it looked like a pastiche of Yung Lean and the Sadboys, the visuals were not that different to most Tumblr-centric rap videos, and his attire could have been ripped from the backpage of a rap magazine left behind in a forgotten era and brought back into fashion by Lookbook.nu users. But if you take more than a cursory look into Spooky Black’s music, it’s impossible not to be drawn in. For a start, the songs stand up on their own – the deep, atmospheric longings consume your being, sending you into another world until you finally snap, take your headphones off, and emerge into the real world. Then there’s Spooky Black himself who – like Yung Lean, FKA Twigs, and all the other important upcoming artists – is the sort of character that demands your brain to keep watching and never take your eyes away.

Videos by VICE

Anyway – today Spooky Black uploaded a new track and, not that we weren’t already, we’re totally sold. It’s called “reason”, it’s produced by doc & thestandard (who’ve worked on things with The Weeknd), and I’ve been listening to it on repeat for the last hour.

You can hear Spooky Black’s album here.

Also – shouts to Shura and her new track “Just Once” which was the best thing we heard all week until Spooky Black jumped in at the last minute. They both sort of win joint first place.

Follow Ryan and Noisey on Twitter.

Fatima’s “Do Better” is Totally Ok to Play at a Family BBQ

MC Pinty – “This Just Life, is alright”

Shura’s “Touch” Broke My Heart and Stuck it Back Together With Sellotape